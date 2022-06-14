Azerbaijan considers UK as strategic partner in green energy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan considers the UK as a strategic partner in the field of green energy, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“At the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission we see our long-term strategic partnership with the UK in the field of energy as an important contribution to the implementation of the energy sustainability and the green energy agenda,” the minister said.

He also noted that the 5th session of the Azerbaijan-UK Joint Intergovernmental Commission became a platform for assessing new opportunities in the energy transition, investment, digital economy, infrastructure, Health Care, education, agriculture and a fight against land mines to strengthen an energy-based exemplary economic partnership in the South Caucasus.

