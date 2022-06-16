Azerbaijan prepares draft law on internal trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Draft bill on internal trade has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Head of State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry Mammad Abbasbayli said at the opening of the Partners and Business Baku 2022 exhibition and conference, Trend reports.

According to him, legislation on internal trade is important.

Abbasbayli noted that joint working group has been created with other relevant structures in this direction and a draft law has been prepared, which is now at the stage of coordination.

"Project will be submitted to Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) upon completion of approval process," he said.