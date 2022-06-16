Azercell’s high-speed mobile internet now even more beneficial in Baku Metro!

The leading mobile operator launches a new campaign for Metro users

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to unveil infinite possibilities of the digital world following its new strategic purpose "Easing connectivity, empowering lives”.

Thus, starting from June 15, 2022, Azercell subscribers will receive a 1-hour data package of 3GB high-speed mobile internet for just 0.59 AZN. To subscribe to the pack, simply text M to the short number 2525.

It should be noted that 24 Metro stations and tunnels are covered by Azercell's 4G network. Azercell subscribers can chat with friends, watch videos and listen to music with non-stop mobile data services even when the train is in motion.

Currently, Azercell’s 4G network is available at Neftchilar, Gara Garayev, Koroglu, Hazi Aslanov, Ahmadli, Khalglar dostlugu, Ulduz, Nariman Narimanov, Ganjlik, 28 may, Nizami, Elmlar Akademiyası, İnshaatchilar, 20 Yanvar, Memar Ajami, Memar Ajami 2 (Purple line), Avtovaghzal, Nasimi, Azadlig prospekti, Darnagul, Jafar Jabbarli, Khatai, Sahil and İcherisheher stations, as well as the tunnels connecting them.

For more detailed information, please, visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/internet/metro-internet-pack.html