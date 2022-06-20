Azerbaijan talks projects to be completed on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. It is planned to complete implementation of 18 projects, construction of five roads due to the expense of funds allocated from Government budget for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in 2022, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said, Trend reports.

Gulmammadov made the remark during a discussion of amendments to the Law "On the Government Budget of Azerbaijan Republic for 2022" (first reading) at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, labor and social policy.

According to him, when revising part of the unallocated expenses, their distribution by structures also changes.

According to amendment to law, an additional of 470 million manat ($276.4 million) is proposed for the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories this year.

Before the amendment the Law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022" provided for the allocation of 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) for these purposes.