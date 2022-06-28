Azerbaijani finance minister talks funds to be allocated for restoration of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Share of funds in the state budget for 2022 will be high that will be allocated for the reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories [from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War], Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Minister said this during a discussion of changes to Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2022 at an extraordinary meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), on June 28.

Sharifov said that allocated funds are directed to the restoration of important infrastructure in the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions.

Funds allocated for the restoration and reconstruction of liberated lands, from the state budget for 2022, have been increased by 470 million manat ($276.4 million) - up to 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion).