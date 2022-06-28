Azerbaijan’s Parliament adopts draft law on execution of state budget 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Parliament of Azerbaijan Republic (Milli Majlis) adopted the draft Law ‘On the execution of the state budget of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2021’ in the third reading, at an extraordinary meeting, on June 28, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili introduced the bill to the MPs.

The state budget revenues for 2021 amounted to over 26.3 billion manat ($15.4 billion), which is 3.8 percent (969.3 million manat or $570.1 million) more than the approved forecast.

Meanwhile, the budget expenditures equaled 27.4 billion manat ($16.1 billion), which is 3.9 percent (1.1 billion manat or $647 million) less than the approved forecast. Accordingly, the state budget deficit amounted to 1.02 billion manat ($600 million), which is 67.1 percent less than the approved forecast.

The bill was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in the third reading.