bp safely completes planned maintenance at East Azeri platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that as part of its ACG annual work programme implemented planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) works on the East Azeri platform, bp told Trend.

In accordance with the plan, production from the East Azeri platform was suspended on 13 June for 15 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. The programme was safely and successfully completed yesterday night.

During the TAR, various projects such as flare ignition system upgrade, nucleonic sources replacement and critical repair works were undertaken.

The programme scope also included some of the required brownfield works associated with the spare power scope on the East Azeri platform and the gas insulated switchgear (GIS) module installation to allow the ACE platform to draw power from the Azeri field optimising power generation across the assets.

This was a routine, planned programme and was part of normal operations. The planning phase of the programme started in 2021 and these activities were included in the 2022 Annual Work Programme and Budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the other ACG platforms, as well as the platforms on the Shah Deniz field, Sangachal Terminal operations and export operations via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX) continued as normal.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.