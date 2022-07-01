State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads shares info on Murovdag mountain tunnel (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The height of the Murovdag mountain range is gradually increasing from 1,700 meters to 3,250 meters above sea level, starting from the 13th kilometer of the Toganali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the agency, the construction of a car tunnel through Murovdag continues on this section of the highway, which will become one of the longest in the world.

Its length will be 11,658 meters, and the width of the carriageway is 12 meters.