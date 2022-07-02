Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 39.6865 manat (1.28 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,091.1117 manat, down by 25.8706 manat (0.83 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 20 3,133.933 June 27 3,104.3955 June 21 3,127.2775 June 28 3,103.656 June 22 3,103.129 June 29 3,095.445 June 23 3,116.1765 June 30 3,087.353 June 24 3,104.3955 July 1 3,064.709 Average weekly 3,116.9823 Average weekly 3,091.1117

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.6604 manat (4.64 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 35.3278 manat, decreasing by 1.122 manat (3.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 20 36.9524 June 27 35.815 June 21 36.8807 June 28 36.0312 June 22 36.3614 June 29 35.408 June 23 36.2396 June 30 35.2303 June 24 35.815 July 1 34.1546 Average weekly 36.4498 Average weekly 35.3278

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 36.635 manat (2.34 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,557.2068 manat, which was 30.5286 manat (1.92 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 20 1,594.4725 June 27 1,566.941 June 21 1,596.878 June 28 1,548.9125 June 22 1,596.3935 June 29 1,568.9045 June 23 1,583.992 June 30 1,570.97 June 24 1,566.941 July 1 1,530.306 Average weekly 1,587.7354 Average weekly 1,557.2068

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 81.3535 manat (2.54 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,267.1263 manat, up by 83.7284 manat (2.63 percent) compared to the preceding week.