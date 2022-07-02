Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 39.6865 manat (1.28 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,091.1117 manat, down by 25.8706 manat (0.83 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 20
|
3,133.933
|
June 27
|
3,104.3955
|
June 21
|
3,127.2775
|
June 28
|
3,103.656
|
June 22
|
3,103.129
|
June 29
|
3,095.445
|
June 23
|
3,116.1765
|
June 30
|
3,087.353
|
June 24
|
3,104.3955
|
July 1
|
3,064.709
|
Average weekly
|
3,116.9823
|
Average weekly
|
3,091.1117
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.6604 manat (4.64 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 35.3278 manat, decreasing by 1.122 manat (3.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 20
|
36.9524
|
June 27
|
35.815
|
June 21
|
36.8807
|
June 28
|
36.0312
|
June 22
|
36.3614
|
June 29
|
35.408
|
June 23
|
36.2396
|
June 30
|
35.2303
|
June 24
|
35.815
|
July 1
|
34.1546
|
Average weekly
|
36.4498
|
Average weekly
|
35.3278
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 36.635 manat (2.34 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,557.2068 manat, which was 30.5286 manat (1.92 percent) less than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 20
|
1,594.4725
|
June 27
|
1,566.941
|
June 21
|
1,596.878
|
June 28
|
1,548.9125
|
June 22
|
1,596.3935
|
June 29
|
1,568.9045
|
June 23
|
1,583.992
|
June 30
|
1,570.97
|
June 24
|
1,566.941
|
July 1
|
1,530.306
|
Average weekly
|
1,587.7354
|
Average weekly
|
1,557.2068
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 81.3535 manat (2.54 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,267.1263 manat, up by 83.7284 manat (2.63 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 20
|
3,153.5680
|
June 27
|
3,198.125
|
June 21
|
3,181.873
|
June 28
|
3,215.5075
|
June 22
|
3,181.363
|
June 29
|
3,271.6755
|
June 23
|
3,202.0605
|
June 30
|
3,370.845
|
June 24
|
3,198.125
|
July 1
|
3,279.4785
|
Average weekly
|
3,183.3979
|
Average weekly
|
3,267.1263