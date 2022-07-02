...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

2 July 2022
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 39.6865 manat (1.28 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,091.1117 manat, down by 25.8706 manat (0.83 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 20

3,133.933

June 27

3,104.3955

June 21

3,127.2775

June 28

3,103.656

June 22

3,103.129

June 29

3,095.445

June 23

3,116.1765

June 30

3,087.353

June 24

3,104.3955

July 1

3,064.709

Average weekly

3,116.9823

Average weekly

3,091.1117

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.6604 manat (4.64 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 35.3278 manat, decreasing by 1.122 manat (3.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 20

36.9524

June 27

35.815

June 21

36.8807

June 28

36.0312

June 22

36.3614

June 29

35.408

June 23

36.2396

June 30

35.2303

June 24

35.815

July 1

34.1546

Average weekly

36.4498

Average weekly

35.3278

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 36.635 manat (2.34 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,557.2068 manat, which was 30.5286 manat (1.92 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 20

1,594.4725

June 27

1,566.941

June 21

1,596.878

June 28

1,548.9125

June 22

1,596.3935

June 29

1,568.9045

June 23

1,583.992

June 30

1,570.97

June 24

1,566.941

July 1

1,530.306

Average weekly

1,587.7354

Average weekly

1,557.2068

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 81.3535 manat (2.54 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,267.1263 manat, up by 83.7284 manat (2.63 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 20

3,153.5680

June 27

3,198.125

June 21

3,181.873

June 28

3,215.5075

June 22

3,181.363

June 29

3,271.6755

June 23

3,202.0605

June 30

3,370.845

June 24

3,198.125

July 1

3,279.4785

Average weekly

3,183.3979

Average weekly

3,267.1263
