BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Members of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Alim Guliyev and Vadim Khubanov left their positions due to the expiration of their term of office, while Aftandil Babayev resigned due to retirement, the CBA told Trend.

The Central Bank's management and staff thanked them for their long-term and fruitful activity in the country's banking sector.