...
Economy Materials 9 July 2022 10:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 27

1.7

July 4

1.7

June 28

1.7

July 5

1.7

June 29

1.7

July 6

1.7

June 30

1.7

July 7

1.7

July 1

1.7

July 8

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0464 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0361 and amounted to 1.7499 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 27

1.7918

July 4

1.7727

June 28

1.7981

July 5

1.7744

June 29

1.7863

July 6

1.7419

June 30

1.7771

July 7

1.7344

July 1

1.7773

July 8

1.7263

Average weekly

1.7861

Average weekly

1.7499

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has dropped by 0.0035 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0032 manat and reached 0.0282 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 27

0.0311

July 4

0.0305

June 28

0.0312

July 5

0.0302

June 29

0.0317

July 6

0.0266

June 30

0.0321

July 7

0.0268

July 1

0.0312

July 8

0.0270

Average weekly

0.0315

Average weekly

0.0282

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has reduced by 0.003 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0015 manat and totaled 0.0999 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 27

0.0979

July 4

0.1015

June 28

0.1026

July 5

0.1010

June 29

0.1022

July 6

0.0998

June 30

0.1023

July 7

0.0986

July 1

0.1018

July 8

0.0985

Average weekly

0.1014

Average weekly

0.0999
