Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 27 1.7 July 4 1.7 June 28 1.7 July 5 1.7 June 29 1.7 July 6 1.7 June 30 1.7 July 7 1.7 July 1 1.7 July 8 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0464 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0361 and amounted to 1.7499 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 27 1.7918 July 4 1.7727 June 28 1.7981 July 5 1.7744 June 29 1.7863 July 6 1.7419 June 30 1.7771 July 7 1.7344 July 1 1.7773 July 8 1.7263 Average weekly 1.7861 Average weekly 1.7499

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has dropped by 0.0035 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0032 manat and reached 0.0282 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 27 0.0311 July 4 0.0305 June 28 0.0312 July 5 0.0302 June 29 0.0317 July 6 0.0266 June 30 0.0321 July 7 0.0268 July 1 0.0312 July 8 0.0270 Average weekly 0.0315 Average weekly 0.0282

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has reduced by 0.003 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0015 manat and totaled 0.0999 manat per Turkish lira.