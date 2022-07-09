Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 27
|
1.7
|
July 4
|
1.7
|
June 28
|
1.7
|
July 5
|
1.7
|
June 29
|
1.7
|
July 6
|
1.7
|
June 30
|
1.7
|
July 7
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
July 8
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0464 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0361 and amounted to 1.7499 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 27
|
1.7918
|
July 4
|
1.7727
|
June 28
|
1.7981
|
July 5
|
1.7744
|
June 29
|
1.7863
|
July 6
|
1.7419
|
June 30
|
1.7771
|
July 7
|
1.7344
|
July 1
|
1.7773
|
July 8
|
1.7263
|
Average weekly
|
1.7861
|
Average weekly
|
1.7499
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has dropped by 0.0035 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0032 manat and reached 0.0282 manat per ruble.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 27
|
0.0311
|
July 4
|
0.0305
|
June 28
|
0.0312
|
July 5
|
0.0302
|
June 29
|
0.0317
|
July 6
|
0.0266
|
June 30
|
0.0321
|
July 7
|
0.0268
|
July 1
|
0.0312
|
July 8
|
0.0270
|
Average weekly
|
0.0315
|
Average weekly
|
0.0282
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has reduced by 0.003 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0015 manat and totaled 0.0999 manat per Turkish lira.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 27
|
0.0979
|
July 4
|
0.1015
|
June 28
|
0.1026
|
July 5
|
0.1010
|
June 29
|
0.1022
|
July 6
|
0.0998
|
June 30
|
0.1023
|
July 7
|
0.0986
|
July 1
|
0.1018
|
July 8
|
0.0985
|
Average weekly
|
0.1014
|
Average weekly
|
0.0999