Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 4 1.7 July 11 1.7 July 5 1.7 July 12 1.7 July 6 1.7 July 13 1.7 July 7 1.7 July 14 1.7 July 8 1.7 July 15 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0211 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0363 and amounted to 1.7136 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 4 1.7727 July 11 1.7263 July 5 1.7744 July 12 1.7263 July 6 1.7419 July 13 1.7060 July 7 1.7344 July 14 1.7040 July 8 1.7263 July 15 1.7052 Average weekly 1.7499 Average weekly 1.7136

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0006 manat and reached 0.0276 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 4 0.0305 July 11 0.0270 July 5 0.0302 July 12 0.0270 July 6 0.0266 July 13 0.0279 July 7 0.0268 July 14 0.0281 July 8 0.0270 July 15 0.0282 Average weekly 0.0282 Average weekly 0.0276

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has reduced by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0019 manat and totaled 0.0980 manat per Turkish lira.