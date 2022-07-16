...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

16 July 2022
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 4

1.7

July 11

1.7

July 5

1.7

July 12

1.7

July 6

1.7

July 13

1.7

July 7

1.7

July 14

1.7

July 8

1.7

July 15

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0211 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0363 and amounted to 1.7136 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 4

1.7727

July 11

1.7263

July 5

1.7744

July 12

1.7263

July 6

1.7419

July 13

1.7060

July 7

1.7344

July 14

1.7040

July 8

1.7263

July 15

1.7052

Average weekly

1.7499

Average weekly

1.7136

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0006 manat and reached 0.0276 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 4

0.0305

July 11

0.0270

July 5

0.0302

July 12

0.0270

July 6

0.0266

July 13

0.0279

July 7

0.0268

July 14

0.0281

July 8

0.0270

July 15

0.0282

Average weekly

0.0282

Average weekly

0.0276

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has reduced by 0.0012 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has dropped by 0.0019 manat and totaled 0.0980 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 4

0.1015

July 11

0.0985

July 5

0.1010

July 12

0.0985

July 6

0.0998

July 13

0.0981

July 7

0.0986

July 14

0.0974

July 8

0.0985

July 15

0.0973

Average weekly

0.0999

Average weekly

0.0980
