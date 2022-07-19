Azerbaijan's cash register turnover more than doubles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Cash register turnover in Azerbaijan exceeded 10.636 billion manat ($6.2 billion) from January through June 2022, up by 55.2 percent against the same period of 2021, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, trade and service facilities were equipped with 66,339 latest cash registers as of July 1, 2022.

These devices are gradually being installed from the second quarter of 2019.

The State Tax Service eyes completing the fourth stage of installing up-to-date cash registers at trade and service facilities by December 31, 2022.