Implementation of IGB project – indicator of SGC's diversification, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The implementation of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) project indicates the diversification of the Southern Gas Corridor, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Trend reports.

The Southern Gas Corridor is aimed at entering the alternative supply market, Bayramov said.

According to him, energy remains the basis for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

On July 18, Azerbaijan and the EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the European Union represented by the European Commission and the Republic of Azerbaijan.