BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. More than 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion) have been invested in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan to date, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, over 10,100 permanent jobs have been also created.

At the next stage, it’s envisioned to additionally invest more than 450 million manat ($264.7 million) in the industrial zones and create more than 4,500 new jobs within existing projects, he noted.