Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss issues on increase in trade turnover ( PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign entrepreneurs in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, KOBIA told Trend.

According to the agency, Chairman of the Management Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov met up with General Director of QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center JSC Azamat Askaruly.

Both sides discussed holding joint events to develop cooperation and increase trade turnover between the business of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.