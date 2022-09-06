Azerbaijan, Moldova exchange views on wheat supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova Gudsi Osmanov met with the CEO of the Association of Agricultural and Cereal Product Exporters and Importers Igor Grigoriev, Trend reports referring to the Moldovan media.

The sides explored the ways of supplying Moldovan wheat to Azerbaijan.

"The State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan has requested 100,000 tons of food grain supply from Moldova, offering fertilizers for agricultural needs in return," Grigoriev said.

According to him, deliveries should be made from October 2022 through February 2023, which means 20,000 tons of wheat per month.

"I believe that the first step for our producers to get involved in the deal is the auction announced by the Material Reserves Agency of Moldova to replenish the state reserve with food wheat. I urge agricultural producers, wishing to participate in the relevant tender, to submit the required documents no later than September 12," Grigoriev stated.

He recalled that discussions on the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Moldova, as well as preparations for the session of the Joint Moldova-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), which is to be held in autumn in Baku, are currently underway at the intergovernmental scale.