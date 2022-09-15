Azerbaijani Central Bank to announce decision on interest rate corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The next decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan [CBA] on the interest rate corridor will be announced at 11:00 (GMT+4) September 16, Trend reports via the CBA.

On June 29, the bank decided to leave the discount rate unchanged - at the level of 7.75 percent. The upper limit of the interest corridor was kept at the level of 9.25 percent.

Later, on August 31, the CBA decided to reduce the lower limit of the interest corridor by 2.25 percent - from 6.25 to four from September 1, 2022.