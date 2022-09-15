ADB VP meets Azerbaijani PM, discusses co-op dev't

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen has met with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and discussed the bank’s support for the country’s development priorities and reforms.
“For 23 years, ADB and Azerbaijan have been steadfast partners
in promoting the country’s
sustainable development,” said Mr. Chen. “The country has made significant development progress,
but challenges remain. ADB is committed to supporting reforms to improve the investment
environment, promote energy sector development, and develop a green and diversified economy.”
Mr. Chen also discussed ADB’s ongoing and planned operations with Minister of Finance and ADB
Governor Samir Sharifov, Minister of Economy and ADB Alternative Governor Mikayil Jabbarov, and
other senior government officials.
ADB’s assistance in 2022–2023 is expected to focus on reforms in
the vocational education sector,
and irrigation rehabilitation in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. ADB and Azerbaijan are preparing
a new 5-year country partnership strategy for 2024–2028 that will continue to support the country’s
economic diversification program, and closely align with the government's development vision and
ADB’s Strategy 2030.
On 13 September, Mr. Chen met with the Supreme Assembly of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic Chair Vasif Talibov, visited ADB-supported water supply project sites, and
discussed irrigation schemes to be rehabilitated with ADB financing as well as opportunities for
regional connectivity.
Mr. Chen also delivered opening remarks at the Central Asia
Regional Economic Cooperation
(CAREC) Think Tank Development Forum, where experts from government, think tanks, and the
private sector are discussing regional challenges and opportunities.
Since Azerbaijan joined ADB in 1999, the bank has committed more
than $3.6 billion in loans, $2.5
million in grants, and $32.4 million in technical assistance. ADB operations in the country focus on
supporting inclusive growth and economic diversification, improving access to public and social
services, and leveraging regional cooperation and integration.
ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive,
resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific,
while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68
members—49 from the region.