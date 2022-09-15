ADB VP meets Azerbaijani PM, discusses co-op dev't

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen has met with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and discussed the bank’s support for the country’s development priorities and reforms.

“For 23 years, ADB and Azerbaijan have been steadfast partners in promoting the country’s

sustainable development,” said Mr. Chen. “The country has made significant development progress,

but challenges remain. ADB is committed to supporting reforms to improve the investment

environment, promote energy sector development, and develop a green and diversified economy.”

Mr. Chen also discussed ADB’s ongoing and planned operations with Minister of Finance and ADB

Governor Samir Sharifov, Minister of Economy and ADB Alternative Governor Mikayil Jabbarov, and

other senior government officials.

ADB’s assistance in 2022–2023 is expected to focus on reforms in the vocational education sector,

and irrigation rehabilitation in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. ADB and Azerbaijan are preparing

a new 5-year country partnership strategy for 2024–2028 that will continue to support the country’s

economic diversification program, and closely align with the government's development vision and

ADB’s Strategy 2030.

On 13 September, Mr. Chen met with the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous

Republic Chair Vasif Talibov, visited ADB-supported water supply project sites, and

discussed irrigation schemes to be rehabilitated with ADB financing as well as opportunities for

regional connectivity.

Mr. Chen also delivered opening remarks at the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation

(CAREC) Think Tank Development Forum, where experts from government, think tanks, and the

private sector are discussing regional challenges and opportunities.

Since Azerbaijan joined ADB in 1999, the bank has committed more than $3.6 billion in loans, $2.5

million in grants, and $32.4 million in technical assistance. ADB operations in the country focus on

supporting inclusive growth and economic diversification, improving access to public and social

services, and leveraging regional cooperation and integration.

