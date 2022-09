BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania have great prospects for partnership in the green energy sector, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

“With my colleague, Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, we discussed the priorities of our energy cooperation, such as gas supplies from Azerbaijan and transmission of renewable energy through the Black Sea submarine line,” the publication said.