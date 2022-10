BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. The delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), including its Board Chairman Taleh Kazimov, will take part in the annual meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Trend reports on October 13 via Twitter publication of the board chairman.

According to the publication, the meetings will be held on October 12-18, 2022 in Washington.

Besides, the delegation will participate in a number of events within the annual meetings.