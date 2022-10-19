Azerbaijan's Central Bank puts up short-term notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 10 investors submitted 16 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 66.016 million manat ($38.8 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.73 manat or $58.66 (3.5 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 16, 2022.