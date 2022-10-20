Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions short-term notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million), Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 12 investors submitted 18 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 65.5 million manat ($38.47 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 97.99 manat or $57.55 (4.39 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is April 6, 2023.