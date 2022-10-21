Azerbaijan's Central Bank puts up short-term notes for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on October 20, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 12 investors submitted 18 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 67.27 million manat ($39.5 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 96.8 manat or $56.85 (4.69 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 29, 2023.