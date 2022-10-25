Azerbaijani minister unveils foreign trade turnover for 9M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $39.81 billion from January through September 2022, growing by 73.3 percent against the same period of 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

As the minister noted, the country's exports in the reporting period equaled $29.52 billion (year-on-year growth of 101.6 percent), while imports totaled $10.29 billion (a rise of 23.4 percent).

"The successful fulfillment of the export potential ensures the positive dynamics in the foreign trade relations," the minister said.