Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani minister unveils foreign trade turnover for 9M2022

Economy Materials 25 October 2022 14:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani minister unveils foreign trade turnover for 9M2022

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $39.81 billion from January through September 2022, growing by 73.3 percent against the same period of 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

As the minister noted, the country's exports in the reporting period equaled $29.52 billion (year-on-year growth of 101.6 percent), while imports totaled $10.29 billion (a rise of 23.4 percent).

"The successful fulfillment of the export potential ensures the positive dynamics in the foreign trade relations," the minister said.

Azerbaijani minister unveils foreign trade turnover for 9M2022
Azerbaijani minister unveils foreign trade turnover for 9M2022
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more