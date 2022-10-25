Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's macroeconomic indicators grew in 9M2022 - CBA (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 25 October 2022 17:09 (UTC +04:00)
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. Foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) grew from January through September 2022, CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov said during a meeting at the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship on October 25, Trend reports.

According to Kazimov, this figure amounted to $7.7 billion, up by 8.4 percent on annual basis.

He also noted that the country's macroeconomic indicators in GDP over the first nine months of this year rose by 5.6 percent - up to $98 billion.

"In the non-oil sector, this figure amounted to 10.1 percent. Our country's foreign trade turnover stood at $19.2 billion, and the foreign exchange reserves increased by 3.5 percent," added the official.

