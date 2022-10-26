Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on October 26, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, 11 investors submitted 17 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 60.17 million manat ($35.39 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 99.07 manat or $58.27 (4.01 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is January 18, 2023.