Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted two auctions for short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) worth 60 million manat ($35.2 million) on October 27, Trend reports on October 28 via the BSE.

According to the CBA, 13 investors submitted 20 bids during the first auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 64.8 million manat ($38.1 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 98.0256 manat or $57.66 (4.32 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the first auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the notes is April 13, 2023.

Moreover, 13 investors submitted 19 bids during the second auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices exceeded 63.8 million manat ($37.5 million).

The average weighted price of one note made up 96.8601 manat or $56.98 (4.63 percent) in accordance with the decision of the CBA.

Following the second auction, the placement volume of notes also totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).