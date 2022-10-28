Azerbaijan's main investments aimed at restoration of its liberated territories - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The main investments are aimed at the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories today, which naturally creates financial need for the government to implement other important infrastructure projects, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during the meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on October 28.

He noted that the new draft law will allow to attract these funds from private sector and decrease the independence from state financing.

"If Azerbaijan won't use the private investments as well as the capital, which the country attracts from foreign markets, this will limit the development. Azerbaijan is building a lot of infrastructure facilities. However, the country doesn't always see its effective management. The investment holding, created by President Ilham Aliyev, provides a full picture. Large state-owned companies have great potential for efficiency," Jabbarov.