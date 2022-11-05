Azerbaijan reveals amount of financial sanctions applied for unfair competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Financial sanctions worth over 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million) have been applied on the facts of unfair competition, Head of Department of unfair competition and advertising law control of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Nagiyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, 26 cases were filed on such cases and 18 of them are already solved.

Nagiyev said that the identified violations include illegal use of trademarks of other market entities, use of unfair advertising methods, information that could mislead consumers, and the conclusion of contracts that restrict competition.