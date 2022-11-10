Azerbaijan's Central Bank working to provide online real estate insurance - department director (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is implementing a number of reforms in development of the insurance sector, Director of the Insurance Activity Policy and Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Vusal Gurbanov told Trend.

According to him, the basis of these reforms is digitalization.

"Digitalization increases efficiency, and transparency, and leads to the automation of processes. CBA believes that the implementation of these initiatives will increase the availability of insurance services. Another one of our projects in the insurance sector is to increase the efficiency of interaction between the insurance provider and the insurer," Gurbanov said.

"As you know in the case of an insured event there are disputable issues between the insurer and insurance company and we are going to reduce this problem to zero through this project. Also, we are working on eliminating problems that appear in the period of assessment of the cost of an insured event. In this direction we are working to strengthen the work of independent experts, and are making appropriate reforms, including planned changes to the legal framework," he stated.

Gurbanov pointed out that the bank also pays great attention to the strengthening of the human resource capacity of insurance companies.

"In this direction, Central Bank holds appropriate meetings for local insurance companies with international institutions and insurance organizations, experts in this field," he added.

According to Gurbanov, the CBA will provide the opportunity for online real estate insurance in Azerbaijan in the near future.

There is an increase in real estate insurance in the country and the CBA continues work on improving the legal framework as well as conducting various reforms in this field, he noted.

"Work is underway on digitalization and integration of real estate database in relevant state structures and a number of measures are planned to ensure the availability of this type of insurance. After the implementation of these initiatives, the CBA is confident that these types of insurance will gain even more popularity in the insurance sector," Gurbanov said.

Further speaking, the department director noted that the new amendments to the law on receiving OSAGO (Compulsory Civil Liability Insurance of Vehicle Owners) insurance payments in the event of an accident have already entered into force in Azerbaijan.

The most common type of insurance in Azerbaijan is the insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners, he noted.

"The CBA made relevant amendments to this type of insurance, that will enter into force from November 1. The essence of the new changes is that the person injured in the insured event applies for compensation not to the insurance company (IC) of the party that caused the damage, but to his own insurance company. These changes are based on international practice, and before applying it, the bank carefully analyzed how this innovation could affect the market," Gurbanov said.

Moreover, he noted that CBA published an index of complaints on its website to determine the criteria for choosing an insurance company.

"Index of complaints will allow determining the quality of client service of this or other insurance company on OSAGO. Central Bank will publish this report monthly. On one hand, the publication of such ranking will make it easier for citizens to choose an insurance company, and for the companies, it will create an additional incentive to improve customer service," Gurbanov said.

He emphasized that the CBA expects to improve the quality of customer service for this type of insurance.

Meanwhile, the CBA has developed a new approach, law and mechanisms for regulation and management of OSAGO, Gurbanov said.

The system of discounts (bonus-malus), allows to calculate the cost of an OSAGO policy, taking into account the insurance history of the insured, work in real time, he explained.

"If a driver manages his vehicle without accidents, the bonuses (discounts) are applied for subsequent insurance, and if an insured event occurs, then a malus is applied, that is, the cost of insurance will be higher. This system currently works in real time, that is, when an insured event occurs, a malus is immediately applied to the guilty person. In addition, in areas where traffic is heavy, more stringent measures were applied on the malus system. All this work was carried out in order to minimize damage to third parties and ensure safety movement of vehicles," Gurbanov said.

He stressed that traditionally cars are considered risky vehicles for insurance companies, while the age and driver experience of persons create additional risks.

"Other factors that can lead to an insured event are the age of the car and the management of one car by several persons," Gurbanov added.

The director of the department also spoke about a long-term project implemented by the CBA, which aims to inform individuals and legal entities about insurance.

"The CBA is working on several projects. One of the projects is informing the population and business entities about insurance and the risks that it covers. First of all, it's about the assessment of risks, that citizens and business entities may face, as well as the possibility of their insurance so that in the event of an insured event, they don't incur losses," he said.

The bank's work in this direction is to maximize the coverage of the population of the country with information about insurance and risks. I would like to note that the CBA, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau and Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) have launched a joint project, which covers all these components, Gurbanov said.

He pointed out that the CBA conducted the relevant survey among individuals and legal entities before launching the project.

"This survey allowed us to give a primary assessment of insurance and risk awareness, and determine in which direction the CBA needs to continue working to inform individuals and business entities. Of course, this project will be implemented gradually and on a long-term basis," Gurbanov said.