Turkic states to sign document on simplified customs corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. A document on a simplified customs corridor between the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States will be signed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization’s Member Countries in Uzbekistan, Trend reports on November 10.

According to Cavusoglu, the "Turkic World Vision 2040" strategic document, adopted at the organization’s summit in Istanbul, has become an important step for the long term.

The minister also noted that a strategic document on trade facilitation, documents on simplified customs corridor and cargo transportation between the member countries is expected to be signed on November 11.

The IX meeting of the Council of the Organization of Turkic States is being held in Samarkand, and on November 11, the Summit of the Heads of States of the Organization’s Member Countries will be also held in the city.