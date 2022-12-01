Trade turnover between Romania and Azerbaijan increase - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Trade turnover between Romania and Azerbaijan has increased in recent years, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said at an event on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Romania's Great Union Day on December 1, Trend reports.

According to him, over the past ten years, trade between Azerbaijan and Romania has increased by 2-3 times, Romanian companies are actively working in Azerbaijan and vice versa.

He stressed that every effort will be made to expand comprehensive cooperation.