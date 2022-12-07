Azerbaijan's transition to green economy requires building human capacity - UN expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan's transition to green economy requires development of human capital, economist at the office of the UN Resident Coordinator in the country Khurshid Rustamov said on December 7 during the presentation of the World Bank’s report titled ‘Azerbaijan towards green growth’ in Baku, Trend reports.

Rustamov noted that the bank’s report emphasized the importance of human capital, the use of innovative technologies for transition to green economy.

According to him, the emphasis on ‘blue’ economy will also be crucial for this transition.

He stressed that the UN, together with the World Bank and other partners, will assist Azerbaijan in the transition to green economy.