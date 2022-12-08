Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan establishing new rule regarding membership in housing cooperatives

Economy Materials 8 December 2022 19:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan establishing new rule regarding membership in housing cooperatives

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan proposes to make amendments to the Housing Code regarding the membership in housing cooperatives, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, transactions on the alienation of stakes in a housing cooperative must be notarized.

The changes were discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee and the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising on December 7, and recommended for discussion at the plenary session.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more