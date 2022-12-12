Russian entrepreneurs plan business visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The delegation of Russia's Tyumen Oblast plans to visit Azerbaijan on a business mission, Trend reports via the "Investment Agency of the Tyumen Oblast" Export Support Center.

"Investment Agency of the Tyumen Oblast" Export Support Center will arrange a business mission to Azerbaijan on January 24-26, 2023," said the Center.

The purpose of the business mission is to organize business negotiations with potential buyers.

Moreover, meetings are planned at the Trade Representative and the representative office of the "Russian Export Center" JSC in Azerbaijan.