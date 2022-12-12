Azerbaijan's Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund pays interest on bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan has made regular interest payments on bonds, Trend reports via the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the fund’s bond prospectus, a certain part of the residual value of securities is envisioned to be paid along with interest payments on the bond payment date, which is equal to the principal debt payments on the assets included in the mortgage coverage.

The BSE noted that the issuer made another payment of interest on the AZ2055008687, AZ2056008686, and AZ2057008685 bonds on December 9. Proceeding from this, the face value of the mentioned bonds was 944,95 manat ($555,85). Thus, interest income in the amount of three percent will be calculated on the basis of this amount for regular payments.