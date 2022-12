BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy has registered the Caspian Finance non-banking credit organization (NBCO) LLC, Trend reports citing the department.

The NBCO's authorized capital is 300,000 manat ($176,544). The official representative of the organization is Samir Iskandarov.

Caspian Finance is registered at Apt. 42, House 15, Basti Baghirova Str, Yasamal district, Baku.