Anglo Asian Mining to appeal to International Court of Justice on illegal exploitation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. British Anglo Asian Mining company, a gold and copper producer in Azerbaijan, will appeal to the International Court of Justice regarding the illegal exploitation by Armenians of Azerbaijan's Gizilbulagh deposit, Finance Director of the company Ilham Khalilov told Trend.

According to him, this process will be carried out either by the government or by Anglo Asian Mining itself.

"We will also need to estimate the amount of damage caused by the Armenian side," he added.

The Armenian side continues the illegal exploitation of the Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, located on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.