SMBDA and Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan discuss co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency continues to hold meetings with local and foreign institutions in order to enhance ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports citing the agency.

The Chairman of the agency Orkhan Mammadov met with the Executive Director of the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan Elmar Mirsalayev.

During the meeting, the development of the insurance market in Azerbaijan, the interest of SMEs in this area, and the possibility of joint cooperation between the agency and the association were discussed.