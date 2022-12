BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan which is aimed to promote local production and business has provided easy-term loans to Humix LLC, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated 497,000 manat ($292,002) in easy-term loans to Humix LLC for the manufacturing of plant protection products and agrochemicals in Sabirabad district," the minister wrote.