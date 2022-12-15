Memorandum on trilateral co-op signed between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Following the expanded meeting of presidents Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Serdar Berdimuhamedow, documents were signed between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan on December 14, Trend reports.

Among the signed documents is a memorandum of understanding on the development of cooperation in the field of transport.

The agreement envisages cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan in such matters as the development of multimodal transportation, realized by transit through the territories of the three countries, facilitation of the administrative and visa processes for unimpeded vehicle movement, and the creation of the relevant conditions for road carriers.

Special attention is paid in the memorandum of understanding to the issues of efficient organization of the transport services in the Caspian Sea with the implementation of "Ro-Ro", "Ro-Pax", railway ferries, oil tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships, as well as exploring the possibilities of joint investments in the development of the civil marine fleet.

In addition, the document reflects the support for the development of direct connections between transport associations, enterprises, and organizations of the three countries. Also, assistance in fostering cooperation in the fields of production and vehicle maintenance is also envisaged in the memorandum.

The memorandum was signed by Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Türkiye Adil Karaismailoglu.