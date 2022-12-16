Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $1.17 on December 15 compared to the previous price, amounting to $84.77 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $81.94 per barrel, down by $1.15 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $46.43 per barrel, decreasing by $1.78 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $1.78, compared to the previous price, and made up $81.83 per barrel on December 15.

The official currency for December 16 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.