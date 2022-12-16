CBA reveals volume of transactions within Bloomberg trading system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The volume of interbank unsecured transactions through the special platform within the Bloomberg trading system in Azerbaijan from September through November 2022 totaled 3.97 billion manat ($2.3 billion), Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

"Within this platform in September, a total of 69 interbank transactions were carried out, in October - 146, and in November - 168. Some 93.6 percent of total transactions were of a short-term nature (1-3 days). The number of transactions concluded through the interbank Repurchase Agreement (REPO) market in November was 76, which is 3.6 times more than in the previous month," said the CBA.

"The decisions taken at the last meeting on the interest rate corridor were accompanied by an increase in average rates on the interbank market. The average percentage of transactions per day on the unsecured market (Blumberg) in November was 0.6 percentage points higher than in October," the CBA added.

The CBA has launched monetary policy instruments in a new configuration since September 2022, including a special platform for unsecured transactions, was created within the Bloomberg trading system.