CBA says number of banks participating in auctions for notes increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. The number of banks participating in auctions for notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is increasing, Trend reports via the CBA.

"Placement of CBA notes of various terms (1, 3, 6, 9 months) in accordance with the new operating structure creates conditions for the formation of an adequate yield curve. The value of notes in circulation increased by 660 million manat ($388 million), or 2.3 times from October through November," said the CBA.

According to the CBA, the number of banks participating in auctions for notes is growing. During the accounting period, transactions worth 194 million manat ($114 million) were carried out in the second note market segment.