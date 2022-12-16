Startup ecosystems strengthen Azerbaijani-Polish co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Polish-Azerbaijani innovation workshop was held at Baku Business Center on December 16, Trend reports.

The mentioned workshop was organized jointly with the Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), the Embassy of Poland in Azerbaijan, "Startup Hub Poland Foundation" and the "Idealhub" innovation and technology center.

Possibilities of developing Polish-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of innovation and startup support, as well as the "V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge (V4ATB)" acceleration program for startups implemented by Poland in Azerbaijan was discussed during the seminar.

Orkhan Mammadov, SMBDA's Chairman, during the meeting, said that the development of innovative entrepreneurship will be important for strengthening the existing economic potential of Azerbaijan and Poland, joint initiatives will contribute to the creation of appropriate platforms among entrepreneurs, startups and investors from both countries.

He also talked about the mechanisms of SME support to stimulate the innovation activities of local entrepreneurs, including the "startup" certificate.