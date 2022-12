Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 14.059 manat (0.46 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 5.7307 manat (0.19 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,042.643 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 5 3,075.0535 December 12 3,038.2145 December 6 3,011.8305 December 13 3,030.5985 December 7 3,012.0005 December 14 3,075.6655 December 8 3,031.831 December 15 3,044.581 December 9 3,053.846 December 16 3,024.1555 Average weekly 3,036.9123 Average weekly 3,042.643

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6013 manat (1.52 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.5935 manat, which is 0.8961 manat (2.32 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver December 5 39.5779 December 12 39.5927 December 6 37.9976 December 13 39.799 December 7 37.8644 December 14 40.2141 December 8 38.4533 December 15 39.3703 December 9 39.5936 December 16 38.9914 Average weekly 38.6974 Average weekly 39.5935

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 14.433 manat (0.84 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 10.1745 manat (0.59 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,725.9658 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 5 1,741.752 December 12 1,726.724 December 6 1,705.117 December 13 1,706.103 December 7 1688.882 December 14 1,758.225 December 8 1,717.4165 December 15 1,726.486 December 9 1,725.789 December 16 1,712.291 Average weekly 1,715.7913 Average weekly 1,725.9658

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 197.132 manat (5.98 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 16.9218 manat (0.53 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 3,228.8508 manat.