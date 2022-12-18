Azerbaijan highly values principled position of Saudi Arabia - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The territory of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been under the occupation of Armenia for more than 28 years, said Azerbaijani Minister of Finance, Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Samir Sharifov, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark during a briefing held at Zangilan International Airport on the results of the "First State Program on the Great Return" to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, and upcoming plans.

He also noted that for many years, Azerbaijan has been trying to settle the conflict peacefully with the help of international mediators. He stated that Armenia’s blatant disregard for the norms and principles of international law, as well as the incompetent steps of international mediators to end the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, and insufficient action on their part to implement 4 UN Security Council resolutions, in fact, have destroyed Azerbaijan's efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully.

The minister noted that in 2020, the Azerbaijani armed forces led by Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev inflicted a crushing defeat on the invading Armenian army during the 44-day Second Karabakh War and forced it to sign a treaty of surrender. The glorious Victory was achieved by virtue of the heroism and courage of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives. Azerbaijan has exercised its legitimate rights, liberated its historical lands from occupation, and restored its territorial integrity.

"Azerbaijan highly values the principled position of Saudi Arabia on the non-establishment of diplomatic relations with the occupying state of Armenia, which committed aggression against Azerbaijan. Armenia forcibly displaced and destroyed hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani civilians, turned our cities and villages into ruins, and desecrated our mosques and other shrines," the minister said.

Sharifov recalled that, according to the order of President Ilham Aliyev, reconstruction works are underway in order to reintegrate the liberated territories into the country's economy, and ensure the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands. According to the order of the head of state, the "First State Program on the Great Return" entered into force, and its implementation began in 2021.