Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia sign documents on economic co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed documents on economic cooperation between the two states, Trend reports.

The documents were signed within the framework of the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Saudi Intergovernmental Joint Commission.

The first document is related to the formation of the Joint Business Council between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

The second document is the protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission.