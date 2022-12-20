Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance puts up public bonds for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 364 days on December 20, Trend reports via the BSE.

A total of 14 investors submitted 28 bids in the price range from 88.5 manat or $52.06 (12.9 percent) to 95.89 manat or $56.4 (4.3 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 93.2 manat or $54.8 (7.25 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 94.3 manat or $55.4 (7.56 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 213.4 million manat ($125.5 million), while the placement volume totaled 200 million manat ($117.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is December 19, 2023.