...
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance puts up public bonds for auction

Economy Materials 20 December 2022 18:24 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's public bonds with a circulation period of 364 days on December 20, Trend reports via the BSE.

A total of 14 investors submitted 28 bids in the price range from 88.5 manat or $52.06 (12.9 percent) to 95.89 manat or $56.4 (4.3 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the ministry's decision, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 93.2 manat or $54.8 (7.25 percent), and the average weighted price stood at 94.3 manat or $55.4 (7.56 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 213.4 million manat ($125.5 million), while the placement volume totaled 200 million manat ($117.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is December 19, 2023.

